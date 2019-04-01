ELKHORN

An intoxicated Janesville man who told police he was Native American caused more than $10,000 damage to Delavan police cars because the “white man’s law” hurt his sister financially, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Ricardo S. Ortiz, 30, of 2112 S. Marion Ave., was charged March 28 with felony criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct in connection with the March 3 incident.

Delavan police asked Ortiz what he was doing, and the Janesville man became agitated, according to the criminal complaint. He eventually began yelling.

Ortiz admitted damaging the police cars in protest and said he was frustrated with his sister’s financial situation, the complaint states.

Officers reported Ortiz said he hit the cars because of the financial problems and “white people” took his land from him, according to the complaint.

Damage to at least three cars totaled $10,361, according to the complaint.

A preliminary breath test showed Ortiz had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.19.

Ortiz also was charged with misdemeanor bail jumping because he has a pending second-offense intoxicated driving charge in Rock County Court. As of Monday evening, he was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on that case at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Ortiz is set to appear in Walworth County Court at 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, for a preliminary hearing.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.
Comments disabled.