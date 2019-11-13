ELKHORN

Delavan police say a Janesville man had 20 pounds of marijuana and nearly $5,000 in cash on him when they stopped his car in the city, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Walworth County Court.

Walworth County prosecutors charged Saul Hernandez, 21, of 420 Johnson St., with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At about 8:28 p.m. Oct. 30, Delavan police reported seeing a car fail to stop at a stop sign at East Walworth Avenue and South Seventh Street, which was snowy and slippery at the time, according to the complaint.

The officer who stopped Hernandez smelled marijuana in the car, the complaint states.

Upon searching the car, police reported finding marijuana and THC wax and gummies in various vacuum-sealed bags and other packages, according to the complaint.

Judge Phillip Koss on Oct. 31 ordered a $2,000 cash bond for Hernandez, court records show.

Hernandez was scheduled to make his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon. His next court date was not immediately posted in online court records.