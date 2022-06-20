A Janesville man is accused of defrauding his brother out of $375 in citation payments after purposefully misidentifying himself.
Alexander D. Rogers, 33, was charged with one felony count of identity theft with intention of avoiding the criminal process after he used his brother’s name during a traffic stop in February. As a result, Rogers’ brother Robert Rogers was charged for operating while suspended and non-registration of a vehicle.
Identity theft with the intention of avoiding the criminal process carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison, a maximum fee of $10,000 or both.
Robert Rogers was found guilty due to a no contest plea after not showing up for court and subsequently had his driver’s license suspended for not paying the fines within 60 days. Robert Rogers told police he received the citations in the mail and suspected his brother had used his name a few days after his license was suspended, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Thursday, June 16.
When an officer showed Robert Rogers screenshots from the body camera used during the February traffic stop, he confirmed that his brother Alexander Rogers was the one involved in the traffic stop. Robert Rogers told police the identity theft had caused him “a considerable amount of stress” and he had avoided driving altogether to prevent from getting more citations, the complaint stated.
During an initial appearance Monday, June 20, Rock County Judge John M. Wood set Alexander Rogers’ bail at $1,000 and ordered him not to possess any identification documents that are not his own, not to drive without proper documentation and to have no contact with his brother.
