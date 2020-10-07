JANESVILLE
A 29-year-old Iowa man has been charged in Rock County Court with sexually assaulting a teenage girl he met on Snapchat in Janesville and sending her inappropriate pictures of himself.
Duwayne L. Newbury of Storm Lake, Iowa, faces charges of sexually assaulting a child younger than 16 and exposing a child to harmful materials.
A woman called Janesville police Sept. 7 and reported that there had been inappropriate contact and messages between her daughter and Newbury, according to the criminal complaint.
The woman told police she found a cellphone that Newbury left for her daughter to communicate with him secretly, the complaint states. The woman said she thought he was last at their home Aug. 7.
The woman said she told Newbury to stop communicating with her daughter years ago when her daughter was 13, according to the complaint.
The girl told a detective that Newbury asked to add her on Snapchat when she was about 13, and she accepted. Their conversations later moved to Skype, texting and over the phone, the complaint states.
Newbury and the girl met at the girl’s house likely sometime in August during a morning when the girl’s parents were at work. That is when he sexually assaulted her, according to the complaint.
Storm Lake, located in the western half of Iowa, is about a six-hour drive from Janesville.
Police searched the girl’s phone and found inappropriate pictures on it.
An arrest warrant was issued for Newbury on Monday, court records show.