ELKHORN
A Whitewater man charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving drove through several stop signs and hit curbs on his way through Delavan, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
Delavan police reported Zachary P. Cervantes, 28, of N7317 Chapel Drive, No. 6, drove while intoxicated Sept. 17 on Phoenix Street in Delavan, according to the complaint.
Cervantes drove through all the stop signs on Phoenix Street, according to the complaint.
Results from a blood test are pending. Cervantes admitted to drinking a couple of beers, the complaint states.
Cervantes, who has previous OWI convictions in 2011 and 2017 twice, was also charged with operating while revoked, violating a court order for an ignition interlock device and felony bail jumping, according to the complaint.
