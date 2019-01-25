JANESVILLE

Lucas E. Stuhr repeatedly threatened to kill the man he is accused of fatally shooting Wednesday night, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Rock County Court.

Stuhr, 39, of Browntown is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Clifford A. Grice, 41, of Janesville, who was romantically involved with Stuhr's ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend witnessed the shooting.

Stuhr made his initial court appearance Friday via video feed. Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer set his bond at $500,000 and ordered him to have no contact with his ex-girlfriend.

Meyer said the high bond would alleviate concerns that Stuhr would not appear at his next court hearing. Authorities were worried he could harm himself, and Stuhr will have a competency hearing Tuesday.

Rock County District Attorney David O'Leary requested the $500,000 bond, saying he has a strong argument to convict Stuhr. He said prosecutors have an eyewitness, video evidence and a partial admission from Stuhr regarding the events before and after the shooting.

Stuhr told police he "blacked out" before the shooting. His next memory is fleeing the scene, according to the complaint.

When asked whether police would discover if his gun had been fired that night, Stuhr told authorities, "I hope not," according to the complaint.

Stuhr was taken into custody after a pursuit by Green County authorities Wednesday night, police said this week.

O'Leary said Grice's autopsy is still being completed. Preliminary reports say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head, O'Leary said.

Police found Grice's body slumped over on the pavement with his feet still in the car, according to the complaint.

Shortly after the ex-girlfriend arrived at Grice's home Wednesday night, Stuhr pulled behind her vehicle while she and Grice sat in the vehicle in the driveway. The two men argued, and Stuhr returned to his vehicle, according to the complaint.

Grice was in the driver's seat of the woman's car, and she was seated in the passenger seat. Stuhr then got out of his vehicle, pulled open the driver's side door of the woman's car, and fired several rounds at Grice, according to the complaint.

Police are considering the incident a “domestic-related” homicide, Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore said earlier this week.

The woman told police Stuhr has been suicidal in the past. He threatened in text messages to kill Grice once he found out about their relationship, which began in October, according to the complaint.

The woman was the person who called 911 after the shooting, Lt. Charles Aagaard said.

Aagaard said police knew of a history of domestic violence between Stuhr and the woman, but they weren’t aware of any restraining order she had against Stuhr.

Police believe Stuhr fled the scene of the shooting in a dark-colored SUV. Officers in Green County located Stuhr in his vehicle later Wednesday evening in rural Browntown, which is west of Monroe. Stuhr sped away and led officers on a 20-mile chase east through Monroe toward Brodhead.

Police said Stuhr evaded vehicle stop devices police deployed, but officers boxed in his vehicle at a campground and mobile home park just west of Brodhead.

Stuhr got out of the vehicle and surrendered, but not before police saw him throw a semiautomatic handgun into a snowbank, police said.

Police said they recovered the gun. It had a logo of "the punisher" on it, according to the complaint.

Stuhr is scheduled for a competency hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Barbara McCrory.