JANESVILLE
A homeless man charged Thursday with burglary told police he went into unlocked garages and houses looking for items to steal over the last several weeks, according to a criminal complaint.
Jeffrey M. Taylor, 37, who has listed addresses in Janesville, Beloit and Evansville, was charged in Rock County Court with two counts of burglary, three counts of misdemeanor theft and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card for incidents in Janesville and Beloit.
Janesville police Sept. 28 spoke with a man who said someone had broken into his home on the 400 block of Apache Drive on the city's east side and taken his wife’s work bag, which had a laptop inside, and her purse, which had her wallet, according to the complaint.
The woman’s credit and debit cards had been used earlier that morning—at about 2:16 a.m.—at a Walmart to obtain $400 in cash, the complaint states.
Police spoke with Taylor on Tuesday, and he admitted having gone into Janesville houses—including the Apache Drive home—looking for items to steal, according to the complaint. He said he later threw the laptop into the trash near the Beloit Public Library.
Beloit police spoke to one woman who said her family was missing two iPads, a Sony camcorder and a bag of tobacco, the complaint states. Taylor in October admitted to taking the items from that house, saying he burglarized two Beloit homes and another in the town of Beloit, according to the complaint.
Taylor told Beloit police he used the money from the burglary and theft to buy food and cocaine, according to the complaint.
Taylor told police he was homeless, the complaint states. Online court records updated Thursday listed his address as 1738 Crosby Ave., Janesville.
He also told police he was on probation in Illinois for fraudulent use of a credit card.
Rock County Court Commissioner Steve Meyer on Thursday ordered Taylor held on a $500 cash bond, court records show.
Taylor is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22.
