ELKHORN

An Elkhorn woman charged with her fourth intoxicated-driving offense was also driving with a revoked license, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Town of Geneva police say Danielle R. McCabe, 31, of N6770 Tippecanoe Trail, got into an accident while driving at about 8:38 p.m. Dec. 19 at County NN and Weaver Road in the town of Geneva, the complaint states.

McCabe said she had come from the Como Inn, a local tavern, according to the complaint. An officer reported that she smelled of intoxicants and exhibited slurred speech and difficulty keeping her balance.

Results from a blood test are pending. The complaint does not explain the nature of the accident.

McCabe has previous convictions in 2006, 2014 and 2015, the complaint states. She is also charged with violating a court order for an ignition interlock device.