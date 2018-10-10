ELKHORN
Prosecutors say an Elkhorn man was intoxicated when he drove into a tree and injured a male passenger, who claimed he could not feel anything below his waist, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
Hector K. Espino, 21, of 1023 N. Church St., No. 201, faces two counts of third-offense intoxicated driving causing injury after Delavan police said he drove twice as fast as the speed limit at about 2:58 a.m. Sept. 9 at Turtle Creek Drive and Spruce Street in Delavan, according to the complaint.
The man who told police about possibly being paralyzed was in the rear passenger seat, the complaint states. A woman in the front seat complained of pain in her left arm and head.
Police reported finding what they believed was marijuana, the complaint states.
Espino, who has also used the surname Espino-Flores, was driving 50 mph in a 25-mph zone, according to the complaint, which quotes the injured woman as saying he “racing so fast.”
Espino denied driving the vehicle, although one witness told police Espino was the driver, and police saw him in the driver’s seat after the crash, the complaint states.
Results from a blood test are pending. Espino has previous intoxicated-driving convictions in 2016 and 2017.
The complaint also charges Espino with operating while revoked and violating a court order for having an ignition interlock device.
Espino is set to make his initial appearance in court at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 29.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse