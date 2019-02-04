JANESVILLE

A man whose house was surrounded by police Friday after he appeared outside wielding a shotgun was distraught over personal finances, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Rock County Court.

Byron D. Long, 66, of 613 E. Milwaukee St., was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety as domestic abuse and operating a firearm while intoxicated.

An officer responding to Long’s house asked Long to put the gun down so they could talk, but Long refused and repeatedly told the officer he didn’t want anyone on his property, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer then saw Long raise the gun and point it at the officer, although the officer was “minimally exposed” behind a minivan, according to the complaint.

Long again refused to put the gun down but eventually gave himself up, according to the complaint.

A relative of Long’s told police that Long had been sober for five years, but the relative smelled alcohol on Long’s breath and “noticed that Long was stressed out over finances and was not handling it well,” the complaint states.

The relative had left on an errand with another relative, and when they returned, they saw Long point a shotgun out the front door toward their vehicle and say something the relative couldn’t understand, according to the complaint.

The relative backed out of the driveway and called 911.

A blood sample taken from Long at a hospital showed an alcohol level of 0.223, nearly four times the legal limit for driving, according to the complaint.

Long was released on a signature bond after his initial court appearance Monday. He was ordered to have no contact with the relatives mentioned in the complaint and not to consume alcohol or possess any weapon.