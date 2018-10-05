TOWN OF AVON
Sheriff’s deputies raided a rural residence Thursday and found about 10 pounds of marijuana along with evidence of a basement grow room, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.
Robert G. Christianson, 56, of 14001 W. Highway 81, Brodhead, was charged Friday with manufacturing and possession with intent to deliver marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Christianson’s basement included a “small marijuana grow room” that contained dead marijuana plants, plastic cups, a fan and high-pressure bulbs, a pH meter and zip-lock bags, according to the complaint.
Other materials that could have been used to grow marijuana were found elsewhere in the house or in a shed, according to the complaint.
In a bedroom, deputies found seven large canning jars that contained what appeared to be the beginning stages of a psychedelic mushroom grow, the complaint states.
Deputies found 17 firearms in the house, according to the complaint, which does not describe them.
Much of the marijuana was packaged in heat-sealed bags, some of them stored in a freezer, according to the complaint.
Of the approximately 10 pounds of marijuana reported in the criminal complaint, about 3.5 pounds were described as a bag of “trimmings.”
Marijuana trimmings are leaves trimmed from marijuana buds. Trimmings have less potency than flowers or buds but still contain the psychoactive ingredient THC.
Christianson told deputies the marijuana in the house was about two years old, and he hadn’t grown any more in that time, according to the complaint.
“Christianson claimed that he started smoking marijuana to manage pain as he quit taking ‘oxys and percs,’” apparently references to prescription pain medications, according to the complaint.
Christianson was released on a signature bond after his initial court appearance Friday.
