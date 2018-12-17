ELKHORN
A Delavan man charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving admitted to drinking “a lot” of beer, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Dec. 1 at County X at Lawson School Road in the town of Darien, Terry L. Wetzel III, 24, of 3465 Country View Drive, drove while intoxicated, the complaint stated.
Police also reported finding a glass marijuana pipe, according to the complaint.
Results from a blood test are pending.
Wetzel is also charged with operating while revoked as a first offense.
Wetzel has previous OWI violations in 2014, 2017 and May 2018, according to the complaint.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse