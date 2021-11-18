Rock County Court records have shed some new light on a 2020 homicide in Delavan, a week after multiple homes were searched in Beloit related to the investigation.
On Nov. 10, multiple homes in Beloit were searched by Rock County Special Weapons and Tactics team members related to the shooting death of Alejandro Gonzalez, 20, who was killed at a Delavan apartment complex.
A complaint filed against one person arrested during execution of the search warrants states the homicide case related to Gonzalez’s death “involved controlled substances,” a detail not previously known in the death investigation.
Warrants were executed in the 900 block of Eighth Street, the 1500 block of Euclid Avenue, the 400 block of Prospect Street and the 800 block of Vine Street. During the search of a Vine Street home, authorities arrested a 39-year-old Beloit woman on weapons and drug-related charges.
Natosha M. Mitchell was arrested after authorities said they recovered 0.97 grams of cocaine in a Mason jar and an “AR-type rifle, which had a loaded magazine containing 30, 0.223 (caliber) rounds,” the complaint against Mitchell states.
Mitchell faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from the search warrant.
No suspects have been directly charged in Gonzalez’s death as of Wednesday.
Delavan Police Department Chief James Hansen could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
As previously reported by Adams Publishing Group, Delavan police officers responded at around 9:02 a.m. Dec. 13, 2020, to 820 Parish Court for a report of gunfire and found Gonzalez suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
