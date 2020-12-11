BELOIT
A fatal shooting Monday in Beloit appears to have started after an argument over the use of curse words and the behavior of the suspect, who was staying at a rehabilitation home, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.
Mario T. Tucker, 34, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dwayne Wiggins, 50. He made an initial jail court appearance Thursday before Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer.
Meyer set a $250,000 cash bond for Tucker, who is being held at the Rock County Jail.
Defense attorney Walter Isaacson unsuccessfully argued that the COVID-19 outbreak at the jail, coupled with Tucker’s diabetes, should have granted him release on a $1,000 cash bond and into the custody of a family member in Beloit.
Wiggins’ family members, who were not identified during the hearing, urged Meyer to set the steep cash bond.
A resident of the group home in the 1000 block of 10th Street told police that he overheard an argument Monday morning after Wiggins approached Tucker about “always being disrespectful and cursing” at the residence, according to the complaint.
Tucker allegedly became upset and spoke to Wiggins before shooting him multiple times, according to the complaint.
Another resident of the home told police he heard Tucker saying that he was “tired of the disrespect” and “told him (Wiggins) that he better stop disrespecting him” before the shooting.
Tucker fled on foot and was located by police on the Portland Avenue bridge, where he allegedly threw an object into the Rock River.
Tucker did not enter a plea Thursday, and an adjourned initial appearance is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. He faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted on the homicide charge.