JANESVILLE

A man accused in a gunfire homicide in Janesville last Wednesday will be evaluated for his mental competence to stand trial, a Rock County judge ruled Tuesday.

Lucas E. Stuhr, 39 of Browntown, is accused of shooting a man who was in a romantic relationship with Stuhr’s ex-girlfriend.

Clifford A. Grice, 41, was seated in the driver’s seat of a car parked at his south-side Janesville residence with the woman seated in the front passenger seat when Stuhr opened the driver-side door and shot Grice, the woman told police.

In court Tuesday, District Attorney David O’Leary did not object to a defense request for the competency evaluation.

Defense attorney Walter Isaacson said “concerns” were raised when the state Office of the Public Defender evaluated Stuhr on Friday.

Stuhr was “doing better today,” Isaacson said without describing what caused the concern. Stuhr sat quietly throughout the short hearing Tuesday.

Isaacson said he requested the evaluation “to be on the safe side.”

The criminal complaint says the woman told police Stuhr had threatened to kill himself and her because he was distraught that she was seeing another man.

Janesville police on Tuesday arrested Stuhr on an additional charge, recklessly endangering safety while armed as an act of domestic violence.

The domestic violence enhancer was added because Stuhr had a domestic relationship with his ex-girlfriend, who was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle when the shooting occurred, police said in a news release.

“Stuhr is alleged to have fired a weapon so close to his ex-girlfriend that he endangered her life,” the release states.

The district attorney's office had not filed that charge as of Tuesday afternoon.