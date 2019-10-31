JANESVILLE

A case of alleged child sexual assault in a Janesville park restroom will be delayed while authorities decide whether the accused is mentally competent to assist in his defense.

Dakota R. Potts, 19, of 432 N. Palm St., Janesville, pleaded not guilty Dec. 18 to the charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13.

Potts was scheduled to enter a plea to resolve the case in Rock County Court on Thursday, but his attorney, Walt Isaacson, said a doctor performing a psychosexual evaluation of Potts had raised concerns based on Potts’ autism.

Isaacson said he and the doctor had no trouble communicating with Potts, but the question is whether Potts can make rational decisions.

Judge Barbara McCrory noted that people experience autism in different ways. She ordered a competency evaluation to be completed before a competency hearing Dec. 4.

The charge arose from an incident in July 2018 at Janesville’s Monterey Park.

Potts remains in the Rock County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.