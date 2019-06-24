JANESVILLE

A Janesville man faces a cocaine-trafficking charge as well as a repeat intoxicated-driving charge after residents helped police catch him on the city’s east side Sunday, police said.

Police were called at 1:07 p.m. Sunday to the area of Glen and Garfield streets for a hit-and-run crash in which a driver hit a parked car and fled on foot and a neighbor was chasing him, according to a police news release.

Two residents were “detaining” the driver when police arrived, according to the release.

Shannon R. Patterson, 34, of 302 N. Jackson St., appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and drugs were found in the vehicle he was driving, according to the release.

Patterson was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center for non-life threating injuries sustained in the crash, according to the release.

Patterson was arrested on charges of hit-and-run, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after revocation, fourth-offense intoxicated driving and a parole violation, according to the release.