JANESVILLE — A 38-year-old assistant track and field coach is facing criminal charges after allegedly using a GoPro to videotape a student in a girls locker room at Craig High School.
Brian Kitzman was arrested Friday and was being held Monday at the Rock County Jail. He was charged Monday in Rock County Circuit Court with capturing an intimate representation of a victim under 18 years old and invasion of privacy using a surveillance device, both felonies.
His cash bond was set for $10,000, with restrictions that include if released no direct or indirect contact with the victim, their residence, place of employment, vehicle, or elsewhere; no intentional contact with any minors; no possession of any electronic devices that can record or access the internet other than for court related purposes; and no contact with any schools.
At a press conference Monday, Janesville Police Chief David Moore and Janesville School District Superintendent Mark Holzman said the GoPro was discovered in the girls locker room at Craig High School around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
They said the camera was discovered by a student who had been missing her towel for several weeks and found it in a locker with a Craig High School administrative lock on it. She notified staff.
When the lock was removed and the towel removed from the locker by a staff member, the GoPro was found. The camera was turned over to the school resource officer.
A review of the video by the school resource officer found footage of Kitzman setting the camera up in the locker. He was taken into custody at the school.
Moore said police have notified the student seen on the GoPro’s footage, and the student’s family. Moore also said a search of Kitzman’s vehicle and home found several electronic devices and digital media storage devices.
Moore said that as of Monday afternoon police had not yet examined the devices to determine how many total videos — and total victims — there might be.
Moore said, however, that in an interview Kitzman said he has been taping for two years and that there may be up to 18 students whose images he captured.
Moore also said that based on Kitzman’s statements, he was not sharing the images but keeping them for his “own interest.”
“This was an opportunistic crime, in that the victims were not selected,” Moore said. “The suspect would find locations that he could place the cameras and then record the images in the various locker rooms.”
Holzman said all employees are subject to background checks, including coaches and club advisors. He said nothing was found in Kitzman’s background check to prevent him from being hired. He began working in 2004 and since then has held several coaching and assistant coaching positions.
Holzman also said that there were no previous incidents in Kitzman’s record involving inappropriate behavior with students.
Holzman the school district has offered support in recent days to affected staff and students, including offering counseling, a comfort dog and additional police presence. District staff also assisted police on Sunday night in a search of the school building to ensure any cameras were found and removed.
Holzman said the school district’s job moving forward is to provide a safe and welcoming environment for students and staff.
“We have all different types of emotions…we are saddened not only for our students but our community,” Holzman said. “When we feel violated and lost the trust that we work so hard to maintain.”
In addition to currently coaching Craig track and field athletes, Kitzman was formerly the head coach of the Craig boys and girls swim teams for nine years, ending in 2017.
He also founded the Phoenix Club in 2021, according to that organization’s website, which says it offers participation and coaching for youth in track and field, cross country, and triathlon.
Kitzman is now on administrative leaving pending the investigation.
