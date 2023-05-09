01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02
JANESVILLE — A 38-year-old assistant track and field coach is facing criminal charges after allegedly using a GoPro to videotape a student in a girls locker room at Craig High School.

Brian Kitzman was arrested Friday and was being held Monday at the Rock County Jail. He was charged Monday in Rock County Circuit Court with capturing an intimate representation of a victim under 18 years old and invasion of privacy using a surveillance device, both felonies.

