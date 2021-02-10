CLINTON
A Clinton Village Board member is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting two children over four years, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Ronald E. Torkilson, 46, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, March 16, on two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child.
Sheriff's office detectives began investigating Dec. 21. Initial information suggested multiple assaults in Rock County and the area around Clinton between 1997 and 2001. Two victims were identified, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
Torkilson is the chairman of the village Public Safety and Welfare Committee and Finance Committee and serves on the plan commission. He is up for reelection April 6. He and two other board members are running unopposed, according to the Rock County Clerk's Office.
Torkilson could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.