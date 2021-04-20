JANESVILLE
A Clinton Village Board trustee accused of sexually assaulting two teenage boys between 1997 and 2001 made his first appearance in Rock County Court on Monday.
Ronald E. Torkilson, 70, faces two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child in connection with alleged assaults that occurred at various locations around rural Rock County.
He appeared via Zoom teleconference before Court Commissioner Jack Hoag with defense attorney Scott Schroeder.
Court records show that a man contacted Rock County law enforcement Dec. 21, 2020, about alleged assaults by Torkilson when he was a child. The man told a Rock County sheriff’s detective that Torkilson started assaulting him when he was 14 years old, driving him around in a truck and giving him beer before the assaults.
Another man told authorities Torkilson assaulted him multiple times at a home in the 600 block of West Milwaukee Street in Clinton when he was 14 years old. Those alleged assaults also included alcohol and lasted until the victim was 17, according to the criminal complaint.
The second man told authorities he never came forward about the assaults “because he was always embarrassed,” the complaint said.
Hoag ordered a $2,000 signature bond for Torkilson with instructions that he have no contact with the victims.
Torkilson will appear again in court May 3 for a preliminary hearing.
When contacted Monday, a village employee confirmed that Torkilson remains on the village board pending the results of the criminal investigation. He won reelection to the board April 6.
Torkilson is chairman of the public safety and welfare committee and the finance committee, and he also serves on the plan commission.
The village board has not commented publicly on the case, but it did meet in closed session Feb. 15 to discuss the investigation, village meeting minutes show.