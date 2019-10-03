JANESVILLE

A Clinton teen pleaded guilty Thursday in Rock County Court to one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety for shooting a Janesville woman in February.

A charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a weapon against Jesus Rangel Silva, 19, were dismissed.

Victim Taylor Lantz, 18, knows Rangel Silva from their time at Clinton High School.

Lantz was traveling with two other men to meet Rangel Silva near his home to buy $200 worth of marijuana. Rangel Silva also owed Lantz $100, she said.

When the group arrived, Lantz said Rangel Silva approached with a gun and said something threatening. One of the men with Lantz tackled Rangel Silva, and a struggle ensued.

Lantz said she was shot in the shoulder during the struggle and that Rangel Silva shot at the car as it drove away.

Rangel Silva told police he was mugged and initially denied having a gun. He later said he was pepper-sprayed and tackled before pulling out a 9mm handgun from his pocket and firing in Lantz's direction.

He was scared and thought he was being robbed, he said.

A sentencing hearing for Rangel Silva is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 4. The maximum sentence for the endangerment charge he pleaded guilty to is five years in prison.