JANESVILLE

A Clinton teen accused of shooting a Janesville woman Sunday night was charged with attempted murder in Rock County Court on Tuesday.

Jesus Rangel Silva, 18, was held on a $90,000 cash bond after his court appearance.

Silva, of 727 Milwaukee Road No. 14, was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon.

Silva and three people who met him Sunday told different stories about what happened. These details are taken from the criminal complaint:

Taylor Lantz and the two males who accompanied her said they came to Clinton to buy marijuana. Rangel Silva said he owed Lantz $100, and they met near his trailer-park home so he could pay her.

Clinton police earlier identified the woman who was shot as an 18-year-old from Janesville and said at least one of the two men was from Janesville.

Witnesses told police they saw a struggle, saw a man run to a mobile home and heard a possible gunshot, according to the complaint.

Rangel Silva at first told police he was “jumped.”

Rangel Silva said Lantz pepper-sprayed him in the face and a person he didn’t know threw him to the ground and punched him in the face before he escaped, according to the complaint.

Police observed scrapes on his knuckles, red and puffy eyes and blood on the palm of his hand, according to the complaint.

Rangel Silva said he didn’t want to press charges, however.

Lantz told an officer she knew Rangel Silva from Clinton High School.

She said that when they arrived, one of the males hid behind a trash bin because he did not know Rangel Silva and in case something bad happened.

Lantz said Rangel Silva approached them with a gun as they got out of the car and said something threatening.

Lantz said she yelled that he had a gun, and the man behind the bin ran out and tackled him. During the ensuing struggle, Rangel Silva shot her in the shoulder, she said.

Lantz and the driver both said they heard a loud sound, and it appeared Rangel Silva shot at the car as they drove away, breaking a window. Lantz said she heard four or five more shots as she lay in the back seat.

She said the amount of blood made her think she was going to die.

The driver told police he had intended to buy $200 worth of marijuana from Rangel Silva and had arranged the meeting through Facebook Messenger.

The driver said afterward he received four threatening Facebook messages from Rangel, one saying, “I’m gonna kill you.”

Later that night, Clinton officers stopped a car with five males inside, including Rangel Silva, and conducted a high-risk stop, although the males got out of the car without incident.

When told he was a suspect in a shooting, Rangel Silva said, “I got my a.. kicked. How am I a suspect?”

Rangel initially denied he owned a gun but then said he met Lantz to give her money he owed her, and he was pepper-sprayed and tackled by someone in a mask, so he pulled a 9mm handgun from his pocket and shot toward Lantz, hitting her in the shoulder.

Rangel Silva said he believed he was being robbed and shot out of fear.

Officers later found a handgun under the snow near the place of the traffic stop, according to the complaint.

Rangel Silva was earlier identified as Jesus S. Rangel, but the criminal complaint identifies him with the double last name.

Rangel Silva’s next court appearance is set for Friday.