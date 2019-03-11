CLINTON

Clinton police called in the sheriff’s office SWAT team, town of Turtle police and EMS on Monday morning as they executed search warrants in connection with a February shooting.

The backup apparently was not needed. Police executed two search warrants at two mobile homes in the trailer court “without incident,” according to a news release.

“We had information there were weapons there, and with the firearm involved in the shooting, we wanted to make sure we were safe and not sorry,” Clinton Police Chief David Hooker said.

Officers entered trailers 9 and 14 at 727 Milwaukee Road around 9 a.m. with Clinton and town of Beloit fire/EMS units standing by, along with Merchhealth’s MD-1, according to the release.

Police had information that people living in Trailer 9 were involved with marijuana sales along with the man arrested last month in the shooting, Jesus S. Rangel Silva, 18, of Trailer 14, Hooker said.

“Important evidence” was collected in the shooting case, according to the release.

Hooker said evidence tied residents of Trailer 9 to drug activity and the shooting.

“Due to the cold, each person removed from the residences were checked out by EMS and were cleared,” the release states.

Police arrested one man from No. 9, Johnny Espinoza, 20, on charges of probation violation and possession of marijuana, Hooker said.

The case began Feb. 18 when police responded to a disturbance at 727 Milwaukee Road No. 14 and later discovered a Janesville woman had been shot, suffering a non-life threatening wound.

Rangel Silva was later charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

Rangel Silva is expected to enter a plea to the charges at his arraignment Friday in Rock County Court.