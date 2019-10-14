CLINTON

Clinton police are investigating a Monday report of two masked men forcing their way into a mobile home and stabbing a man during a struggle, the village police chief said.

Police at about 2:30 p.m. Monday responded to 727 Milwaukee St. after a man said he was stabbed and hit over the head with what he thought was a gun after the men ordered him to the ground, Chief David Hooker said.

The man was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, and is expected to stay for observation, Hooker said. The man had stab wounds to his hand and leg.

Hooker said they are still investigating the incident, but they believe this was an isolated situation that does not carry danger to the public. He said they planned to send a press release Monday night with more information.

This story might be updated.