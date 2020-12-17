TOWN OF BRADFORD
A Clinton man was arrested early Thursday morning for a suspected fourth offense OWI, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
A deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle at 2:54 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, near 2932 S. Highway 140 and found the driver asleep at the wheel, according to the release.
Thomas J. Farley, 33, of Clinton showed signs of intoxicated and admitted to drinking before driving. Farley also partook in field sobriety tests, according to the release.
Farley was arrested on a charge of fourth offense OWI. He is currently being held at Rock County Jail.