Authorities arrested a Clinton man Monday on 11 counts of possession of child pornography, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.
Bradley J. Price, 55, was arrested Monday in Fond du Lac. Police recovered “multiple electronic devices and other evidence in support of the investigation” after executing search warrants at a Radisson Hotel in the city of Fond du Lac and at 707 Carol St., Apartment D, Clinton, according to the release.
Price will be held at the Rock County Jail until an initial court appearance at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, according to the release.