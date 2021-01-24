CLINTON
A coach with Clinton High School was arrested Sunday on a charge of physically abusing a child after two students came forward with their allegations over the last few weeks, according to a news release.
Authorities announced the arrest of Tyler W. Clark, 36, of Beloit, on the felony charge as well as two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Rock County Jail.
The investigation began after a Dec. 27 sexual assault complaint, although the release does not list any sexual assault charges. A female student told Clinton police Clark touched her inappropriately during a practice that evening, according to the release.
Police then learned of a second student from the high school who was “battered by the same suspect during the same practice,” the release states.
The release does not say what sport Clark coached. It does say that Clark was “hired solely as a coach” and is a part-time employee.