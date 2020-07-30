JANESVILLE
A plea agreement resulted in Rock County prosecutors dismissing the child sexual assault charge against a Beloit man, who pleaded guilty to other unrelated charges, court records show.
Daniel L. Stokes, 28, of 751 Glen Ave., pleaded guilty July 24 to battery by prisoner, substantial battery, theft and criminal damage to property.
The first two charges stem from a March 1 incident, while the latter two were from Oct. 12, 2019, according to online court records.
The child sexual assault charge arose from an alleged incident that is said to have occurred after a woman invited Stokes, whom she had met on Facebook, into her Janesville home because he was homeless, according to the criminal complaint.
But that charge was dismissed as part of the agreement, and Stokes is presumed innocent, according to online court records.
Stokes is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on the other charges at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30.