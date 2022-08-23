01STOCK_GAVEL_2

A former Milton man is again facing eight felony child pornography charges after the state asked to dismiss his case earlier this year due to a lack of preparedness for trial.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of David E.J. Flynn, 43, after the state refiled the charges Aug. 15. Flynn’s address is listed in Sacramento, California, in online court records. The child pornography charges against him were first brought in February 2020 after police began an investigation into images that had been downloaded from a social media website in July 2019.

Recommended for you