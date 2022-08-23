A former Milton man is again facing eight felony child pornography charges after the state asked to dismiss his case earlier this year due to a lack of preparedness for trial.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of David E.J. Flynn, 43, after the state refiled the charges Aug. 15. Flynn’s address is listed in Sacramento, California, in online court records. The child pornography charges against him were first brought in February 2020 after police began an investigation into images that had been downloaded from a social media website in July 2019.
That investigation and eventual search of Flynn’s home also resulted in drug charges for both him and his wife, Melissa A. Murphy. Murphy was found guilty of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after state prosecutors could not prove she was guilty of possession with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place, both felonies.
Flynn had previously pleaded not guilty to both the child pornography and drug charges. A jury trial for the drug charges has been set for September.
State prosecutors asked to dismiss the charges against Flynn in February 2022 after advising Judge Karl R. Hanson they were not ready to bring the case to trial, online court records state. Hanson agreed to dismiss the charges without prejudice, a signal to prosecutors that they could bring charges back when they were ready.
In a criminal complaint refiled Aug. 15, Flynn is accused of having numerous photos and videos of suspected prepubescent children on his cellphone and laptop. The images were downloaded by two different accounts, one set up under an alias and another with the username “Hawaii Couple.”
Both accounts had photos of Flynn on them, either as the profile photo or in videos he uploaded of himself, the criminal complaint states.
Police examined messages between accounts associated with Flynn and other members on the social media platform, where he repeatedly spoke about how he received sexual gratification from the imagery of younger children and asked others to send him pages that were posting pornography of young or teenage children, according to the complaint.
“Was hoping for young and they only post old. … I was on a few really good pages, but they got shut down,” read a message from one of Flynn’s suspected accounts timestamped April 28, 2019..
Flynn is scheduled for an initial appearance Friday. Each count, considered a Class D felony, carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years, a maximum fine of $100,000 or both.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.