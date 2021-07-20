Sorry, an error occurred.
A state Child Abduction Alert was issued Tuesday for Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties.
The alert was for these children missing from Racine:
Authorities think the children could be in the company of Ariania A. Boutwell, 23, described as Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
They might be traveling in a 2016 red Chevrolet Sonic sedan with a temporary Illinois license plate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine police at 262-886-2300.
