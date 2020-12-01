JANESVILLE
Janesville police arrested a Chicago man Monday night in connection with a shots-fired incident over the weekend.
Lt. Mike Blaser said Tuesday that police arrested Sam V. Kim, 33, of Chicago on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon and first-offense intoxicated driving.
He said officers stopped Kim at about 10:36 p.m. Monday at Center Avenue and Highway 11 and took him into custody and to the Rock County Jail.
Janesville police reported over the weekend that they received reports of gunfire at about 2:37 a.m. Saturday on the city’s south side. They found shell casings in the 1500 block of Kellogg Avenue.
Police said no injuries were reported.