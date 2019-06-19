JANESVILLE

A Janesville police officer was pursuing a stolen car when his squad car collided with another vehicle Tuesday.

The car, reported stolen in Beloit, escaped but was spotted later in the town and city of Beloit, where a Rock County sheriff’s squad suffered minor damage in another encounter, the sheriff’s office reported.

One person from the other car in the Janesville crash was transported to a hospital with what did not appear to be significant injuries, Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan said Wednesday morning.

Officer Alex Wasemiller, who is in his fourth year with the department, suffered minor injuries.

“Just typical, minor bumps and bruises, nothing too serious,” Sheridan said.

Sheridan did not know anything more about the injured person or how many people were in the car that collided with the squad, but a witness told The Gazette that a passersby helped a child out of the vehicle.

The State Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of highways 14 and 26 on the city’s northeast side.

Sheridan said another officer spotted a stolen car in the 400 block of South Academy Street on the west side and began a pursuit, and Wasemiller joined in, also with emergency lights and sirens.

Wasemiller was headed west on Highway 14/Humes Road and came to a stop or nearly stopped at the intersection with Highway 26/Milton Avenue before proceeding, Sheridan said.

Sgt. William Miller of the State Patrol said witnesses and video confirmed that scenario.

Wasemiller was facing a red light as he inched into the intersection, Miller added.

Wasemiller saw vehicles stopped or slowing and entered the intersection, when a vehicle that was southbound on Milton Avenue collided with the front passenger side of the police Ford Explorer, Sheridan said.

Sheridan did not know how many people were in the other car.

Police stopped their pursuit, but city and town of Beloit police chased what was apparently the same car, a 2017 Dodge Challenger, later in the evening, said Capt. Jude Maurer of the sheriff’s office.

A sheriff’s deputy joined the chase and at one point was about to execute the “pursuit intervention technique,” or PIT maneuver, when the Challenger abruptly turned left, causing a minor impact with the squad, Maurer said.

In the PIT maneuver, the pursuing officer bumps the rear of the fleeing car in a way that causes it to spin and stop.

The deputy did not continue the pursuit. The Challenger’s driver, a 17-year-old male, stopped for Beloit police about 30 minutes later, Maurer said.

The Janesville squad car, with significant front-end damage, is probably a total loss, Sheridan said. Luckily, the department is in the midst of swapping new squads for olds ones, so police hope to retain one of the old squads until a new one arrives in late summer or early fall.

Miller said the crash probably tied up part of the intersection for about an hour. He said State Patrol will conduct "a thorough investigation" and issue any citations or charges that might be necessary.

Sheridan said he anticipates Wasemiller will not miss any work.

This story may be updated.