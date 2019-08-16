JANESVILLE

A Janesville man who police said was seen switching license plates on a vehicle was later arrested on suspicion of retail theft Thursday evening, according to the Janesville Police Department.

Alexander Schenck, 27, was arrested on suspicion of fleeing or eluding an officer, obstructing an officer and two counts of retail theft, according to a news release.

Officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Thursday to a report of a man acting suspiciously in a business parking lot, according to the release.

A resident saw the man switch license plates on a vehicle in the lot and watched as the man then drove to another parking lot, according to the release.

Police found Schenck driving south on Highway 51 near Black Bridge Road. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but Schenck fled south on Parker Court before abandoning the car and fleeing on foot, the release states.

Schenck was apprehended by police dog Fred after a short foot chase and was taken to a local hospital for injuries, according to the release.

Police said they learned Schenck was suspected in retail thefts from Farm and Fleet in Janesville. He also had outstanding charges in connection with retail thefts at Woodman’s and was wanted on 12 outstanding warrants throughout Rock County, according to the release.

He is being held at the Rock County Jail.