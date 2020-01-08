JANESVILLE

A man facing felony charges in a firearm incident in March was sentenced on reduced charges Wednesday in Rock County Court.

The Gazette reported in March that Michael A. Black, 23, of 119 Linn St., Janesville, was accused of threatening a woman and her three small children with a gun and then firing the gun into the air outside his residence.

Black was charged with four counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed and possession of drug paraphernalia.

But a third party, Cole A. Smith, 22, same address, later told investigators that he had fired into the air, not Black. Two guns were found in Smith’s bedroom, Assistant District Attorney Mary Bricco told a Rock County judge Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the charges were changed to two counts of obstructing, for misinformation Black gave to officers, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.

In a plea agreement, Black pleaded no contest to the misdemeanors and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Bricco said it would have been difficult to prove who fired into the air, given that Cole and the woman gave differing stories.

The criminal complaint says Black was upset that his marijuana was missing. He accused the woman’s children of taking it, and he pointed the gun at the woman’s face as she held a small child while two other small children were next to or in front of her.

The woman had been visiting the residence, according to the complaint.

Black apologized and said he wanted to move on with his life.

Judge John Wood imposed the jail sentence with work-release privileges and allowed Black to apply to serve his time at home on a bracelet.

Smith, now of 10520 W. County K, Beloit, was charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search of the house turned up 1.4 grams of marijuana and the two pistols in his room, according to the complaint.

Smith was sentenced in June to 10 days in jail.