ELKHORN

Walworth County prosecutors have charged a Genoa City man and woman after a methamphetamine bust last week led to three arrests and what might be the largest seizure of meth in the county’s history.

On Monday, prosecutors charged Modesto J. Esparza, 41, of 842 N. Carter St., with party to possession with intent to deliver meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melissa S. Frederick, 33, of the same address, was charged Tuesday with party to possessing meth and possession of narcotic drugs, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Genoa City Police Chief Joseph Balog said Frederick owns the home where police on Feb. 6 found 4.02 ounces of meth.

He said after speaking with other responding police agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, that last week’s bust could be the most meth ever seized in one incident in the county. But no one agency could immediately say that for sure.

A second woman arrested at the home, Rebecca M. Esparza, had not been charged as of Tuesday afternoon. Balog said she is Modesto Esparza’s sister.

He is also charged with possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon. The criminal complaint says he has a 1999 conviction for possessing a controlled substance and a 2005 conviction for making/passing a fictitious check, both in California.

Before police executed their search warrant at the home, they found a magazine of 9-mm rounds in a car police had seen Modesto Esparza driving, according to the complaint. They later found a loaded handgun in a bedroom drawer.

Modesto Esparza told police all the meth and related paraphernalia were his, the complaint states. He said it was for personal use.

Police reported finding marijuana and a pipe in Frederick’s room. She said it was her marijuana, according to the complaint.

She also said she smokes meth with both Esparzas, the complaint states.

Modesto Esparza is next set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Monday.

Frederick’s next court appearance is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday,Feb. 20.