Automobile owners might want to guard their catalytic converters, especially if they drive a Toyota Prius.
Statistics indicate theft of catalytic converters is increasing statewide, and area auto businesses are hearing reports of them being taken, sometimes during daylight hours.
At F&F Tire World, 564 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, Manager Troy Zeppieri said he has helped customers with three to four thefts of catalytic converters in the past month. The thefts have been primarily from Priuses, although it has happened to some models of diesel trucks.
Zeppieri said the Prius converters can be recycled or sold for $600 to $800. Unfortunately, it can cost around $1,500 to $1,600 or more to replace one. There is the cost of the replacement part, sensors and other components, and labor.
Zeppieri said those who take them might work in a pairs, with one person jacking up one side of the vehicle as the other slips underneath to remove the converter. A theft can be pulled off in a matter of minutes. With only one side jacked up, people nearby might not even see it happening.
A Beloit Memorial Hospital worker said her car’s catalytic converter was stolen during a recent daytime shift, according to Zeppieri.
Zeppieri advises people with Priuses to consider installing a catalytic converter shield.
“It’s a plate you can mount under the car, and it protects the converter and doesn’t allow access,” he said.
The shields are around $300 and can be ordered online.
“If you have a Prius with the original converter, it’s definitely worth it,” he said.
In late March, South Beloit police officers assisted the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department with an in-progress burglary of auto parts, including catalytic converters, at Erickson Auto Parts & Services, 4917 Prairie Hill Road, South Beloit. Three suspects were arrested, according to South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman.
Truman said it was a professional theft ring that had stolen tens of thousands of dollars throughout the state and region, as well as in other states, including Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana.
Truman said he hasn’t noticed an increase in such crimes since the March 28 bust.
But catalytic converter thefts have nearly doubled this year, according to BeenVerified Digital PR Manager Richard Gargan.
BeenVerified estimates there were 25,969 car part thefts in the United States in 2021, an 80% increase from the 14,433 thefts in 2020.
Toyota, Honda and Lexus vehicles are top targets, Gargan said. Hybrids, such as the Toyota Prius, are hit the most because their converters are worth more as the metals inside are used less.
This is happening due to a precious metals shortage related to the global pandemic, with thieves commanding high prices on illegal markets for the platinum, palladium and rhodium contained within the car parts.
BeenVerified, a leading public data company, analyzed 2019 and 2020 catalytic converter theft data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau between January 2019 and May 2021. There was a clear correlation between Google searches for “catalytic converter thefts” and thefts in 2019 and 2020.
According to the BeenVerified study, Wisconsin catalytic converter thefts were up 448% in 2020 from 2019. So far this year, the number of thefts is estimated to have already surpassed last year’s theft numbers in just the first five months of the year by 56%.
Wisconsin has on average 18 thefts per 100,000 registered automobiles in the state, the 16th highest in the nation. The study looked at the comparison of insured thefts from the NICB, so the actual theft rates could be higher.