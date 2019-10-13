TOWN OF BELOIT

The driver of a Dodge truck that went through a garage roof has been arrested.

Pieter E. Bruner, 37, of 2473 Riverside Drive, town of Beloit, was arrested on charges of third offense operating while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and reckless driving, according to a news release from the Town of Beloit Police Department.

The arrest stems from an incident that took place at 4:26 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of South Park Avenue. Police say Bruner was travelling at a high rate of speed northbound on South Park Avenue when his truck left the road and drove into an empty water retention area. The truck went airborne and then collided with the roof of an attached garage, the news release said.

No one was reported injured, the news release said. Bruner was booked at the Rock County Jail and released Saturday.