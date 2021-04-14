BELOIT
A Beloit man who led area law enforcement officers on a chase through the Beloit area Tuesday and who reportedly crashed into several vehicles is being held in the Rock County Jail.
David A. Quinones faces several traffic charges and a felony probation violation charge, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly before noon, officers from the Beloit Police Department and the Rock County Sheriff’s office learned that Quinones was at a residence in the 900 block of 10th Street in Beloit. Quinones was wanted on several felony and misdemeanor charges, according to the news release.
Quinones exited the residence and fled in a BMW 750.
Quinones turned onto Shirland Avenue from Hackett Street and attempted to pass vehicles in a no passing zone into oncoming traffic. Officers discontinued pursuit, but Quinones hit a Buick LeSabre at Shirland and Town Line avenues.
The occupant of the vehicle, a 52-year-old Beloit man, suffered minor injuries.
Quinones then went through a yard in the 1900 block of Shirland, struck two parked vehicles in a driveway and crashed into a detached garage. Quinones then exited the BMW and fled on foot.
Police began tracking Quinones with a police dog and after about 20 minutes, Quinones was located hiding in a detached garage in the 200 block of Ritsher Street. Quinones was taken into custody and was treated for minor injuries at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Quinones is scheduled to appear in Rock County Circuit Court on Thursday where he will face several felony and misdemeanor charges, according the the news release.
Wisconsin State Patrol troopers responded to investigate the crash portion of the incident. Shirland Avenue was closed for three hours during the investigation.