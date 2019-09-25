ELKHORN

A Burlington man charged with seventh-offense intoxicated driving in the town of Darien admitted having “four drinks” before driving, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say Brett R. Hinze, 55, formerly of Madison, drove while intoxicated at about 7:42 p.m. Aug. 25 at Interstate 43 and Old 89 Road, according to the complaint.

A deputy observed “fire emitting from the vehicle” and that Hinze's speech was slurred when he was questioned, the complaint states.

Hinze is also charged with operating while revoked. He has previous OWI convictions in 1989, 1994, 1996 twice, 1998 and 2015, according to the complaint.