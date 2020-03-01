JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police are investigating a stray bullet that ended up in a home on the city's east side.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a home in the 900 block of Bedford Drive in Janesville, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

The homeowner told police that a bullet came through the wall and nearly hit her.

The police found the bullet, and it appears to be from a large caliber gun, the news release said.

An evidence technician determined the angle of the bullet, and police believe it came from someplace northeast of the city. The bullet might have traveled several miles before hitting the home, the news release said.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or download the free P3 tips app at the Apple Store or Google Play Store.