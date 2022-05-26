A Brodhead woman has been charged with felony battery against a law enforcement officer after police say she bit an officer while she was being taken into custody on bail jumping warrants, according to online court records and a police news release.
According to police, Shasta C. Howell, 43, was riding as a passenger in a vehicle stopped for traveling without its lights on at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. When police identified Howell and discovered she was wanted on bail jumping warrants, they told her they were going to arrest her and "tried to verbally solicit cooperation," according to the release.
Police said Howell rolled up the window and locked the door on her side of the car. The driver of the vehicle unlocked the car door, but Howell tried to hold it shut and braced herself with her feet inside the frame of the car door, police said.
During this struggle, one officer used pepper spray to stun Howell, according to the release. The officers got her out of the car and onto the ground, where Howell would not put her hands behind her back, according to police. It was at this point, police say, that Howell bit one of the officers on the arm.
Police called an ambulance for Howell, who police say was having a reaction to the pepper spray. She was treated at a hospital then taken to the Rock County Jail. The bitten officer received treatment on his arm and returned immediately to work, according to the release.
Howell was charged Wednesday in Rock County Court with battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or police officer; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; and two counts of felony bail jumping, according to online court records.
