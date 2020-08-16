A Brodhead man is suspected of his fifth intoxicated driving offense after a Rock County sheriff's deputy found him hiding in foliage Saturday night near a damaged vehicle.
Travis L. Hawkins, 40, of Brodhead, was arrested on charges of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated and operating while revoked, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
A deputy at 10:24 p.m. Sunday found a damaged vehicle in the ditch along the north shoulder of Highway 81 near County H in the town of Newark, according to the release.
Witnesses on the scene told the deputy a man who was in the vehicle ran into a nearby line of woods when the deputy arrived, according to the release.
The deputy found Hawkins hiding in nearby foliage. Hawkins told the deputy he had been drinking alcohol before driving, according to the release.
Hawkins was taken to Rock County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.