A Brodhead man convicted of sex crimes against minors was sentenced to 10 years in the Wisconsin State Prison.
Crane Herr, 31 of Brodhead, appeared in person at the Rock County Courthouse on Thursday. Herr was convicted in January of one felony count of repeated sexual assault of a minor, a charge he had pleaded down for what prosecutors said involved four male siblings as young as 8 over 11 years.
Herr had been charged with eight counts related to the sexual abuse of the children – whose family he worked for – between 2009 and 2015, but he pleaded down to a single count, with the remaining seven dismissed. As part of the plea deal, Herr agreed to a 10-year prison sentence, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.
He will also be placed on the lifetime sex offender registry and be barred from having contact with the victims.
In statements on behalf of the victim’s family, assistant district attorney Richard Sullivan characterized Herr’s actions as a violation of trust. Arguing for incarceration as the appropriate and necessary sentence, Sullivan pointed to comments Herr made about his interest in visiting his victims.
“It tells us we only have one place for rehabilitation to occur,” Sullivan said. “It cannot be in the community; we need to protect society.”
Court documents described Herr as a farmhand who worked for the victims’ family at their farm in the town of Magnolia. The family reportedly considered Herr to be a member of the family, and Herr told police he considered the father to be his closest friend.
“The defendant paid back this father figure, who had such love and support for [him], by sexually or grooming for sexual assault half of his 10 children,” Sullivan said.
During the 13 years he worked on the farm, Herr sexually assaulted his victims over the span of 11 years, the criminal complaint stated. It said Herr’s abuse of one of the victims began when the individual was 8 or 9 years old.
Another victim’s abuse started when he was 15.
Other charges Herr initially faced included four counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and one of exposing a child to pornography. The criminal complaint said Herr would groom the victims by showing them pornography, which later led to sexual acts.
Herr later admitted that he showed pornography to one of the children, who then shared the content with his brothers. He also told authorities that he suffered from depression to the point of attempting suicide.
Before Circuit Court Judge Barb McCrory handed down her sentence, Herr was given a chance to speak.
“I did this, I’m very sorry that this happened,” Herr said, adding, “I will do treatment as best as I can.”
In determining Herr’s sentence, McCrory weighed the maximum sentence of 60 years, but she settled on the 20 years as agreed upon by both the ADA and defense. One of the factors she took into consideration was the fact that the family was a very guarded Amish family, in which the children had no sex edcuation.
“You took their childhood; you took their innocence, so it makes what you did here almost worse,” McCrory said. “We had victims that just didn't know that what was happening at the time was wrong.”