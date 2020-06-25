MADISON
A Brodhead man was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Madison to six years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Darrin Demrow, 41, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth on Jan. 16. He was arrested Nov. 21 after buying more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in Texas and driving the drugs to his home in Brodhead, according to the release.
“The investigation revealed that prior to his arrest, Demrow received seven mail packages from Texas that likely contained methamphetamine,” the release states. “Federal agents searched and seized one of those packages on August 8, 2019, and found approximately one ounce of methamphetamine.”
The charge against Demrow was the result of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Green County Sheriff’s Department, Rock County Sheriff’s Department, Stateline Area Narcotics Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration, the release states.