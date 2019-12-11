BRODHEAD

A federal grand jury issued an indictment Wednesday against a Brodhead man who faces methamphetamine-related charges.

Darrin Demrow, 43, Brodhead, is charged with attempting to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute and with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to a news release.

The indictment alleges Demrow attempted to possess methamphetamine Aug. 8 and he possessed 50 or more grams of methamphetamine Nov. 21, according to the release.

Demrow could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the attempt charge and a mandatory minimum of five years and maximum of 40 years on the possession charge, according to the release.

Charges are the result of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Green County Sheriff's Office and the Rock County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit.