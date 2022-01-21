Crane Herr, 31, of Brodhead, pleaded guilty in court Friday to the repeated sexual assault of a minor.
He was initially charged with sexual abuse of four male siblings between 2009 and 2015.
By accepting the plea deal, Herr agreed to a 10-year prison sentence followed by 10 years of supervised release. Circuit Court Judge Barbara McCrory still has the authority to accept or reject the plea deal and determine Herr's sentence
A sentencing hearing was set for April 4 at the Rock County Courthouse.
Herr initially faced 60 years in prison on eight counts related to the abuse of four brothers. But seven of the charges would be dismissed under the plea deal, which could greatly reduce the time Herr spends behind bars.
Herr was charged with sexually assaulting four brothers for over a decade, dating back to 2009 until weeks prior to him being charged in September 2020.
According to court documents, Herr worked as a farmhand for the victims’ family farm in the Town of Magnolia, south of Evansville, for more than 13 years. The parents of the victims told authorities they thought of Herr as a member of their family, which included 10 children.
Over the span of 11 years, Herr groomed and sexually assaulted four of the boys, the youngest of which was 13 at the time. The complaint stated that the primary victim was abused by Herr for five years, after which the victim moved out of state.
Sexual assaults involving another victim started when the boy was 8 or 9 years old. Another started at age 15.
Herr was charged with four counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and four additional charges for exposing a child to pornography.
The parents said they were unaware of the sexual assaults. They said Herr had a habit of showing the boys photos on his cell phone of what the parents believed to be tractors.
Herr later admitted that he showed pornography to one of the children, who then shared the content with his brothers. He also told authorities that he suffered from depression to the point of attempting to take his own life.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.