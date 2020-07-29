JANESVILLE
A Brodhead man is accused of using his car to strike a man who stopped to help him when he appeared to be asleep in the car on Highway 81 last week, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
A man told a Rock County sheriff’s deputy that he and his friends pulled over to check on Jasten C. Halvorsen, 21, of 1302 E. Sixth Ave., whom they thought looked impaired, the complaint states.
That man said he took Halvorsen’s phone, hoping to deter him from driving in his current condition, according to the complaint. The two argued, and Halvorsen got his phone back.
The man told police he stood in front of Halvorsen’s car, “Because I knew he wasn’t dumb enough to run me over,” according to the complaint.
“Well, I was wrong,” he added.
Rock County prosecutors charged Halvorsen on Monday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.
Deputies at about 12:07 a.m. July 22 responded to the area of Highway 81 and County K for a reported hit-and-run, the complaint states. A woman said she was driving with her friends toward Beloit when they saw Halvorsen’s car parked in the middle of the westbound lane.
The man who ended up getting hit went to wake up Halvorsen, who, according to the complaint, appeared lethargic and potentially on drugs. Halvorsen said he was “just tired.”
After Halvorsen hit the man with his car, he turned away and drove eastbound on Highway 81, the complaint states.
The man told police he made his way onto the hood of Halvorsen’s car and rolled off, which left him with injuries to his elbows, knees, the left side of his back and the back of his head, according to the complaint.
About two days later, at 4:12 a.m. July 24, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said Halvorsen was involved in a traffic crash where he was he was cited for operating while intoxicated.
When speaking with police, Halvorsen first denied wrongdoing. But the complaint says he then admitted to being scared of getting in trouble, falling asleep on the side of the road and that a “dude” took his phone.
Halvorsen said that man jumped on top of his car and he slammed the brakes, seeing the man fall off the car before taking off, according to the complaint.
Online court records show Halvorsen was cited for first-offense intoxicated driving for an offense on July 10.
Halvorsen is next set to appear in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.