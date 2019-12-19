JANESVILLE

A Brodhead man spat on police while being arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of sixth-offense operating while intoxicated, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 4:18 p.m. to a report of a possibly intoxicated man driving east on Court Street near Arch Street.

A witness said a silver Chevy Traverse did not stop after side-swiping another vehicle. The victim was able to get the suspect vehicle’s license plate, which was registered to an address in the 400 block of Harding Street, according to the release.

Officers made contact with Jeremy Prinkey at 425 Harding St. after finding the vehicle parked in the driveway.

Prinkey, 42, of 1402 E. Fourth Ave., Brodhead, showed signs of impairment. He refused field sobriety tests and results from a blood test are pending, according to the release.

Prinkey resisted when officers attempted to arrest him, spitting on police and making threats. One officer received minor injuries, according to the release.

He was arrested on charges of sixth-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of open intoxicants in a vehicle, hit and run, operating while revoked, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, throwing bodily fluids and battery-threat to law officer.

Prinkey is was being held at Rock County Jail.