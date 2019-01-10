01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

JANESVILLE

Janesville police arrested a 15-year-old boy in a string of robberies authorities say occurred from late December to early January on the city’s northeast side, the police department said Wednesday in a news release.

The boy is in custody after police matched his fingerprints to those found on personal items of victims who police believe the boy robbed or tried to rob recently in the 2800 and 2900 blocks of Woodlane Drive, the release stated.

The boy is suspected of robbery, burglary and false imprisonment linked to a Jan. 4 robbery on Woodlane Drive, police said.

Janesvile police said they plan to forward charges in that burglary and that they “believe that the other two (earlier) robberies may be linked to this crime.”

The department is still investigating the string of robberies, according to the release.

Before the arrest, police had said the suspect in the robberies would approach people who were walking and demand money. Some of the victims reported they were hit in the head with a handgun during the incidents

