EAST TROY
Students and staff were evacuated from East Troy High School on Monday morning after suspicious items were found in a student's locker, according to an emergency alert from the school.
High school administrators searched a locker in the locker room after receiving a tip, according to a school district news release, which did not identify the source of the information.
An unknown substance in a glass jar was found in the locker. Administrators called police, and students and staff were evacuated, according to the release.
Police were notified of the substance at 8:13 a.m., and the school was evacuated around 8:30 a.m., East Troy Police Chief Jeremy Swendrowski told The Gazette.
The substance will be tested, Swendrowski said, adding that police do not yet know what it is.
Police know the name of the student whose locker contained the substance and where the substance came from, but they have not taken anyone into custody, he said.
Swendrowski called the discovery of the substance an isolated incident.
The Milwaukee County Bomb Squad and police dogs from the Milwaukee Police Department and the UW-Whitewater Police Department assisted police in sweeping and securing the school, Swendrowski said.
The building was accessible to students and parents after it was cleared, according to the alert.
School will be in session Tuesday, district officials said in the news release.
"Our first priority is to keep our students safe at all times, and we will do everything possible to guarantee the safety and security of our school," Superintendent Christopher Hibner said in the release.
